Jewellery stolen from Calderdale pensioner’s house

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a house in Sowerby Bridge.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 7pm and 10.15pm on May 29, at a property on Maude Crescent.

The suspect/s entered the house through a bedroom window and searched the property while the victim was in a separate room.

Later that evening, the victim, a woman in her 70s, noticed some items of her jewellery and a deeds box were missing from her bedroom, and there were further items strewn over the floor.

The deeds box is dark oak, square-shaped and has mirrors on doors that light up. The box contained personal documents. There were also numerous items of jewellery taken in the burglary, including a horseshoe shaped ring, a ring with three turquoise stones, and a red ruby-coloured, oblong-shaped ring with a gold band.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the burglary, should contact Halifax CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13170243770.

Similarly, anyone who is offered the deeds box or items of jewellery described or has any information on where the items are, are also urged to contact police.