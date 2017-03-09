Joe Wilkinson fashion range launched at Yorkshire stately home

New designer Joe Wilkinson today launched his first self-titled luxury fashion range with a photo shoot inside one of Yorkshire's most spectacular stately homes.

His INITIAL menswear range, of T-shirts, hoodies, joggers, shirts, sweaters and jackets, was unveiled against the magnificent backdrop of Wentworth Woodhouse in South Yorkshire.

VIEW SITE: Visit the official Joe Wilkinson web site to see the full range of clothing at joewilkinsonclothing.com. Also follow Joe Wilkinson on Instagram at www.instagram.com/joewilkins0n.

Manufactured in London, but using some of the the finest materials from around the world, he said the location was chosen to underline the high-quality brand's style and individuality.

"The grandeur of Wentworth Woodhouse, the magnificent architecture, provides the backdrop for images that express a sense of pure quality," he said.

"We aim to be innovative and progressive.

Joe Wilkinson fashion range launched with new INITIAL collection

"The INITIAL campaign, a mix of luxury and style that defines Joe Wilkinson, sets the standard for our widely anticipated summer collection."

Wentworth Woodhouse , a Grade 1 listed building, which is twice the width of Buckingham Palace, is situated in magnificent grounds on the Barnsley and Rotherham border and has been the setting for a number of film and television series including forthcoming Churchill film Darkest Hour, starring Gary Oldman and the late Sir John Hurt.

The home will also be the backdrop for the first Wentworth Music Festival on Sunday, May 28.

SEE MORE: Visit the official Joe Wilkinson web site to see the full range of clothing at joewilkinsonclothing.com. Also follow Joe Wilkinson on Instagram at www.instagram.com/joewilkins0n.

Joe Wilkinson fashion range launched at Yorkshire's magnificent Wentworth Woodhouse.

Luxury menswear launched in INITIAL Joe Wilkinson collection