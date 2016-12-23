Knitted nativity takes pride of place in health centre

A knitted nativity has pride of place in the reception area in Todmorden Health Centre which was created by a local Knit and Natter class.

Those involved in making the nativity were Richard Goodeve, who made the stable, and knitters Carolyn, Deb, Bernie, judith, Anj, Lis, Roz, and Patricia.

The nativity was presented at the class’s Christmas party which was attended by the Mayor of Todmorden, who wore a knitted tie for the occassion.

The class opened this Summer and has proved very popular with new faces popping in every week.

It is open to all ages and abilities and anyone is welcome to pop in and have a chat, even if they don’t fancy knitting.

The group meet every Wednesday between 1.30-3.30pm and held at Todmorden Health Centre.