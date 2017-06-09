Laurie swaps beat for books

A former policeman is looking to raise money for a dog rescue charity by turning author.

Laurie Dyer, of Mytholmroyd, served in Todmorden and Hebden Bridge on the beat in the 1970s and 80s before moving into CID and retiring from the national homicide and major inquiry team.

Since owning his eight-year-old rescue dog Dolly he has looked to help and raise money for the springer spaniel charity the family got her from.

The chairty, which was founded 25 years ago, has found homes for hundreds of springer waifs and strays, said Laurie.

“I got involved with North West English Springer Spaniel Rescue when we got Dolly, an offered to be foster carers for other dogs.

“We wanted to raise some money for the charity and I decided to write the book which is mainly a work of fiction loosely based on some real life events and is written through the main character Dolly’s eyes.

“The book is for both adults and children.

“It is very amusing but with the serious side of highlighting the rescue charity’s work,” said Laurie.

“I was playing out with the dog when I got the idea to put pen to paper with stories about climbing trees, rescuing people and about how to care for a dog when somethings happen - there’s even one about a jellyfish sting at the beach.”

Print Bureau in Hebden Bridge have printed the book, which has excellent illustrations for the stories from Laurie’s half-cousin James Dyer.

The book will go on sale on Sunday, June 25, at the North West Springer Spaniel Rescue Fun Day held in Cheshire.

It will also be available directly from Laurie for a minimum donation of £7, and postage is £2.

He can be contacted for full details about the book and postage on 07828 529102.