Carrot cake to suit all tastes

As caterers we have to respond to our clients needs and this often includes providing vegan food says Rachel Berry of RachAls Kitchen, Halifax.

As a business the challenge we have is to ensure the food we provide to a single guest appeals to everybody (so there is no waste) and that’s where this deliciously moist and tasty vegan carrot cake comes into its own.

Recipe

Vegan Carrot Cake :

(Serves approximately 12)

Ingredients

220g Grated carrot

175g Raisins

280g SR White flour

170g Caster sugar

1 1/2 tsp Cinnamon powder

1 1/2 Ginger powder

200 ml Vegetable oil

190 ml Water

Juice from an orange (zest used in the frosting)

1/2 tsp Vanilla essence

For the orange frosting

170g Icing sugar

110g Vegan sunflower spread

Zest of an orange

How to make

lPreheat the oven to 190C/375F/gas mark 5.

lFor the cake, firstly zest your orange, keeping the zest to one side and then stir all the dry ingredients together (including the carrot) and then mix the wet ones in.

lPour the mix into a lined 9x13” tin and bake for approx 30 minutes - Ensure the cake is completely cool before frosting.

lTo make the frosting whisk the icing sugar, sunflower spread and orange zest together - spread onto the completely cooled cake and serve.

For more information on RachAls Kitchen follow them on Facebook: RachAls Kitchen Ltd

