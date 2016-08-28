Jason brings his best of show to the LBT

Everybody’s favourite northern comedian, Jason Manford, will be performing a best of show which promises to feature a wealth of comedy anecdotes, misunderstandings and audience banter delivered with his his trademark likeable charm and teasingly intelligent wit.

Jason’s numerous TV credits include: Sunday Night at the Palladium (ITV1), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), QI (BBC Two) and The Royal Variety Performance (ITV1) - all of which have served to establish him as a British comic household name.

The multi-talented all-singing, dancing and joke-cracking comic recently told his fans ...

“Some of you might think I’ve had a career change what with all the opera and musical theatre I’ve been doing lately. Not a chance, I’m excited to be getting back to what I really love the most – stand up!”

Jason Manford will perform his Best Of 2016 show at the LBT on Monday September 12 at 8.00pm.

Tickets are priced at £18.50 and can be booked by calling box office on 01484 430528 or visiting www.thelbt.org

