Search

LIVE BLOG: Storm Doris tears across Yorkshire

STORM DORIS: A plane struggles to land at Leeds Bradford Airport. PIC: Tony Johnson

STORM DORIS: A plane struggles to land at Leeds Bradford Airport. PIC: Tony Johnson

0
Have your say

A severe weather warning for extreme winds has been issued across Yorkshire.

An orange weather warning has been issued for the whole area including Leeds, Sheffield and Hull - follow all the updates here.