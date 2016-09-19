Calderdale’s Paralympians shine on world stage in Rio

They pushed their bodies to the limit to make our country proud on sport’s biggest stage.

And as the Paralympic Games drew to a close with a glittering ceremony last night, Calderdale celebrated its record-breaking stars who sparkled in Rio.

Our champions included wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft, from Halifax. who won her third gold medal of the games.

After being selected to co-captain ParalympicsGB’s ahletics squad, the Calderdale star sealed her medal triple in the women’s T34 800m final on Friday.

Her victory pushed the nation’s squad tally above its London 2012 total.

Gold medals were also won at this year’s games by Calderdale’s Karen Darke, as well as by Steve Bate and his pilot, Adam Duggleby, in the tandem. The pair also claimed bronze in Saturday’s road race.

Wheelchair basketball player Harry Brown scooped a bronze medal with his team.

Following Ms Cockroft’s third gold medal win in Rio, leader of Leeds City Council, Coun Judith Blake, said her performances were “truly exceptional”.

She said: “What a truly exceptional performance by wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft MBE to win her third gold medal at the Rio Paralympic Games in the 800m.

“Hannah has cemented her place as one of the true all-time greats of the sport, and is a shining example of what can be achieved through sheer hard work and determination.

“We are so happy that Hannah has agreed to attend our special Yorkshire Rio Heroes homecoming parade in Leeds later this month, where she can be guaranteed of a very special reception.”

A Yorkshire Olympic and Paralympic homecoming celebration parade will be held in Leeds on September 28.