Chairman cycling from London to France in five days for charity

The Chairman of a Todmorden furniture company is cycling to France to raise money for charity.

Nicholas Radford, Chairman of the Nathan Furniture Group based in Todmorden, is taking part in a charity bike ride on 11-16 September, from London to Bordeaux, along with 25 other keen cyclists.

This will be Nicholas’s first charity bike ride and will start the 470 mile journey from the Guildhall in London.

The route will take the group through the heart of France’s largest wine-growing region, and will arrive five days later in Bordeaux.

Nicholas said: “I’m looking forward to the bike ride enormously.

“I have never done anything like this before, but it is great to step out of your comfort zone once in a while to see what you are really capable of.

“It is hugely motivating to think what a great cause it is for, encouraging young talent and providing people with what they need order in to have a successful career within the industry.”

The ride is in aid of The Furniture Makers’ Company, a UK charity that offers help and education to students, makers, retailers and designers in the furnishing industry.

The charity helps develop skills, offers bursaries and apprenticeships and provides support to anyone whose career has been affected or put on hold by an accident or illness.

Nicholas hopes to raise £5,000 for the charity and anyone wishing to donate can visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Nicholas-Radford1