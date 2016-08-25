Happy Valley WILL return for a third series, says Sally Wainwright

It’s the news Happy Valley fans have been waiting for - the gritty police drama WILL return for a third series.
Sally Wainwright said the show – which is filmed and set in Calderdale and stars Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood – will grace our screens again, but not immediately.
Speaking at the Edinburgh Television Festival, Wainwright was asked by former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies if the drama would come back.
She said: “It will happen but it will be a little while. I have got some good ideas.”
Wainwright had previously declined to confirm whether there would be a third series, saying that she needed to work out where the story would go next.
