Last bank closes in Quensbury village

The last bank in Queensbury has closed its doors for the final time.

Yorkshire Bank on High Street shut down at 2pm on Wednesday following a review by the company.

Steve Fletcher, head of customer banking networks, Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank, said: “I understand this will not be welcome news for those who use this particular branch.

“These are difficult decisions but ones we must face as we try to keep up with the pace of change in the way people want to bank.

“We have to balance our investment to ensure we support demand where it is greatest, across mobile, online and branch services.

“Branches remain vitally important to us, and we continue to invest in them, the services they offer and when we offer them. I hope that the investment we’re making in the overall quality of our branch network, the big increase in Saturday opening and the availability of other ways to bank, like local Post Office counters, will minimise the effect of this announcement for customers.”

The nearest remaining branches are in Halifax town centre, West Bowling in Bradford or Bradford city centre.