Man in critical condition after crash at Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing festival

A man is in a critical condition after being involved in a collision with a car in Sowerby Bridge.

Police were called after the crash in Wharf Street, at 22.15pm yesterday (Saturday) during the town’s annual Rushbearing festival.

The 60-year-old man, from Sowerby Bridge, was taken to hospital after he was in a collision with the Kia Cee’d car.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said he is now in a critical condition.

The man driving the car was not injured.