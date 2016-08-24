Man injured after being hit by car on M1

Police are appealing for the driver a BMW 1 Series involved in a road traffic collision near Wakefield to get in contact.

It is thought the dark-coloured vehicle and a pedestrian were in collision on the north bound carriageway of the M1 motorway.

The incident happened near to junction 39 at 10.20pm on Saturday August 20.

The BMW did not stop and continued north. As a result of the collision a 41-year-old local man was left with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle or anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact PS Adrian Newman on 101 quoting log 1694 of 20 August.