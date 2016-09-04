Man still in critical condition after Sowerby Bridge crash

A man remains in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Sowerby Bridge.
Police today appealed for witnesses to the collision, which happened during the town’s annual Rushbearing festival on Saturday.
A grey Kia Cee’d had been travelling along Wharf Street towards Halifax when it collided with a 60-year-old man.
The man was taken to hospital with head and leg injuries, which were initially thought to be life threatening.
A spokeswoman said his condition was currently critical but stable.
The driver of the Kia, a 21-year-old man, was spoken to by officers at the scene.
Officers now want to hear from anyone who saw the collision or who saw the car or man injured beforehand.
The collision happened close to Bar Francisca at about 10.10pm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 6222 Judge at the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support team on 101, quoting log 1695 of 3 September.
