MP backs Owen Smith

Halifax MP Holly Lynch has backed Jeremy Corbyn’s challenger for Labour leader.

Ms Lynch joined leadership contender Owen Smith at a rally in Halifax, citing the Pontypridd MP as the best candidate to unite the Labour Party.

She said: “There are around 3,000 Labour members across Calderdale who will help decide this crucial leadership election and it’s great to see so many people engaged with Labour party politics.

“I have worked closely with Owen during my time in parliament and have seen at first-hand how hard he fought when leading the campaign to force the Government into a U-turn on cuts to tax credits.

“He is best placed to both lead and unite the Labour Party and deliver radical policies to benefit those who need us the most.”

The challenge against Labour leader Mr Corbyn was mounted after a vote of no confidence within the party and the mass resignations of members of his Shadow Cabinet. But Mr Corbyn enjoys enormous support within the party’s membership and won last September’s leadership election by a landslide.

At the rally, held at the Threeways Centre, Mr Smith said: “I have committed to a British New Deal which will see a £200bn investment package to rebuild Britain over the next five years, £50bn of which would be spent in the North.

“Infrastructure projects that are vital to West Yorkshire are ready to go but simply lack the necessary finance to get started. Rail electrification, renewable energy schemes, plans for new FE colleges.

“Housing is the greatest example. If set in train quickly enough, this could provide a fiscal stimulus big enough to ward off a downturn.

“The Government should be spreading resources more equally across the country.

“Why not build HS2 starting in the North towards the South? The Government should be building HS3 through the Pennines to link up the North.”

Ballot papers have been sent to party members eligible to vote and the result will be announced at a special conference in Liverpool on Septmber 24.