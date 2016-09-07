New friendship is rail fun

More than 50 people met at the recently re-opened Erringden Rooms at St Michael’s Church in Mytholmroyd to mark the twinning of two railway stations.

The community station groups at Mytholmroyd and Bentham, in North Yorkshire, decided to collaborate on the project in honour of the Queen’s 90th birthday.

Geoff Mitchell, chairman of the Mytholmroyd Station Partnership, said: “In June we had Station to Station events throughout the country and so we decided to publicise the benefits of station adoption and community rail lines.

“This twinning initiative aims to encourage local communities to consider adopting their station.

“Such voluntary work can be fun and result in new friendships.”

This friendship and cooperation between station groups along the lines encourages exchange of ideas and ideals of station adoption, which is becoming an international feature.

To mark the first twinning event, representatives of both communities exchanged gifts.

The secretary of Mytholmroyd Station Partnership, Sue Mitchell, produced a statue of the Yorkshire Dales farmer Hannah Hawkswell for the new partners from Bentham, who will display her at their station on a hand crafted plinth made by Eric Alston.

The Mytholmroyd partnership was presented with a plaque from Dales slate.

This will hopefully be displayed when the old station building is converted into a community hub

Visit www.mytholmroydstation.wordpress.com.