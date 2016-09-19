Rat droppings found in Ripponden bistro’s filthy kitchen, court told

A pub restaurant in Ripponden will have to pay out more than £30,000 after admitting a string of food offences that showed “a complete disregard for cleanliness and hygiene”.

Two inspections at The Fox Bar and Bistro on Oldham Road revealed filthy surfaces and out of date, mouldy food that was unfit for human consumption.

Menir Khan, sentencing at Calderdale Magistrates’ Court today (Monday), said: “We believe the case fits into the high culpability.

“There were a number of failings and a number of instances that the local authority issued advice that was not acted upon.

“We think there was a high risk. Temperature issues, food well past its sell by date, rat droppings.

“There was a complete disregard for cleanliness and hygiene.”

The court heard that during two inspections at the Fox, on November 11, 2015, and January 27, 2016, inspectors found a food container stored on the kitchen floor, a box with dead insects and several putrefied items of food.

A joint of beef had been stored above the legally required temperature for what was believed to have been several days and a pack of salmon that was more than 40 days past its used by date was stored in a chiller.

A yellow chopping board used in the kitchen was dirty and the interior of the fridge, in which fish and milk was stored, had congealed cream stuck to the bottom.

Claire Farrimond, prosecuting, said: “There was an imminent risk to public health.”

Ben Williams, mitigating, said: “Nothing about this prosecution suggests that he deliberately ignored anything. It is certainly a company that has failed but there was nothing deliberate.

“There were measures in place they just weren’t good enough.

“[Director] Patrick Thornber is the company. It boils down to he should have been keeping a clearer eye on things.

“He is unlikely to bother this court again.

“There are more robust systems in place and he hopes this is a company that can rebuilt its name.”

The court heard that the head chef at the time of the inspections has since been sacked.

Parent company Doublereach was handed a £28,000 fine, £4,000 costs and will have to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

