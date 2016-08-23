Stations join forces for twinning event

The Mytholmroyd Station Partnership are joining up with another group who are just as proud as their station.

Friends of Bentham Station, situated on the North-West frontier of Yorkshire on the Morecombe Line, are just as fond of their railway stations as their Calderdale counterparts.

They are all keen to provide welcoming and colourful gateways to their respective villages and to involve the communities in the many station activities that this involves.

The local school children are delighted to see their artworks displayed around the station and they certainly enjoy the litter picking sessions which aims to turn them away from vandalism.

The unloved and vandalised station was the main reason for our Partnership’s formation 10 years ago.

The Mytholmroyd Station Partnership will join forces with Bentham in a ‘twinning’ event due to happen in Mytholmroyd on September 2 to reinforce the friendship already in place, to facilitate the exchange of ideas and encourage other stations to ‘adopt’ their station.

Geoff Mitchell Chair of Mytholmroyd Station Partnership and Gerald Townson, Chair of Bentham Friends Group will host the event.

Geoff will present a ceramic model based on Hannah Hauxwell, by Sue Mitchell, displayed on a commissioned plinth, by Eric Alston.

The Mayors of Hebden Royd and Bentham will be in attendance together with twelve other guests from Bentham and other dignitaries from Northern and the railway Industry.

Mytholmroyd Station Partnership will make the return journey to Bentham on the September 9.

“The aim of the twinning is simple,” said Geoff: “Yorkshire is special; we intend to blow its trumpet loud and clear.”