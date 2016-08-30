Todmorden In Bloom: Go out and smell the roses

The Todmorden in Bloom group often garden at our Sensory Garden in Burnley Road, opposite Todmorden College.

There are many plants there to stimulate the senses, giving scented pleasures, striking silhouettes and unusual feels. When planting for fragrance consider best conditions for daytime, besides a suitable position for evening perfume. Flowers that release their scent will also encourage butterflies and moths. Most fragrant plants need sunny, well ­drained positions. Buddleia is a well­ known shrub in its purple form, but the white variety is almost luminous at dusk and with fragrant flowers can be irresistible to moths. Eryngium/Sea Holly are prickly plants to which night­ flying insects are attracted. But please do not plant these where children or vulnerable people may be passing! Hebes ‘Great Orme’ is a small evergreen shrub with pink clusters of long ­flowering dense spikes. Hebes grow easily and well in Todmorden in sun or partial shade. There are many Hebes species to choose from and you can take cuttings successfully too. There are also many varieties of honeysuckle/lonicera which produce wonderful aromas come evening­ time. There is even a honeysuckle called ‘fragrantissima’. It also has a long flowering season and thrives in moist, well ­drained soil, growing happily in partial shade. The white­flowered jasmine is a vigorous shrub producing fragrant white flowers and often repeat flowering later in the season. The ideal position is a warm, sunny and sheltered spot. Nicotiana/tobacco plant is a favoured sweetly scented plant which prefers fertile, moist but well drained soil in sun or partial shade. It comes in several colours and sizes. The yellow evening primrose/oenothora are drought ­tolerant plants, ideal for poor stony sites in full sun and can often be seen growing along our railways as it spreads efficiently. Most gardeners know Verbena bonariensis as a timeless favourite, especially with garden designers at Chelsea Flower Show. It has tall, erect stems that grow up to 1m/3ft in height and is an interesting architectural plant. Moths, bees and butterflies are all attracted to the top clusters of small, purple flowers. There are a multitude of sweet­ smelling plants to choose from before we even mention traditional roses, lavenders, pinks and scented­leaved geraniums. So just go and ‘smell the roses’! Todmorden in Bloom will always welcome more helpers, especially now to clear this summer’s over­growth. For more information please phone Jean on 01706 817492 or see our website at www.todmordeninbloom.com or www.facebook.com/Todmordenbloomers.