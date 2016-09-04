Town Hall is full of snaps for Camera Club exhibition

Hebden Bridge Camera Club’s annual exhibition was officially opened last Saturday by the Mayor of Hebden Royd, Coun. Tony Hodgins.

The Mayor who is a keen photographer himself, was impressed with the standard and variety of the images he had seen.

The free event at Hebden Bridge Town Hall is open until Sunday 4 September a 2pm and displays around 70 images of varying subjects.

Members of the club will be on hand to give details to anyone interested in joining and further information can be found on the club’s website at www.hebdenbridgecc.co.uk.

Every year the club produces a calendar of Hebden Bridge and these can be bought at the exhibition for £5.25 or are now available in local shops.