Trialing the secret Overgate Midnight Walk

Overgate Hospice will be testing the Midnight Walk route next week in order to ensure that the route is safe, fun and suitably long!

The team will be walking the full route and will be working hard on the night to ensure that all runs smoothly and so will not be able to join the hundreds of supporters taking part.

Now in its ninth year, the Midnight Walk is the largest annual event for the Calderdale hospice, and has become a tradition for many supporters.

Starting at North Bridge Leisure Centre on Saturday September 10 the 6 and 13 mile routes will both be kept a secret until the night.

Event Manager Rebecca Gill said: “We change the route each year to ensure that it is always a fresh and new challenge for our supporters.

“We keep the route a secret for a number of reasons, but most importantly so that our walkers are faced with renewed excitement on the night when they learn exactly where they are going!”

The team will be wearing this year’s bright green t-shirts and so will be easily spotted as they trial the route on Thursday September 1.

There’s still time to sign up for the walk, registration is £14 and can be made at mw.overgatehospice.org.uk or by calling 01422 387121.