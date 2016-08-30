Work begins on huge new wind farm

The arrival of huge towers spotted on the backs of lorries in Calderdale mark the first steps in the construction of a new wind farm.

Some of the components that will eventually make up nine 115m high turbines – some of the highest structures in the country – have arrived at the Ovenden Moor wind farm site under police escort.

Each of the parts due to replace the recently decommissioned 23 turbines at the site will be delivered by Halifax-based transport firm Collett & Sons and work on the project, by energy company E.ON, is due to be completed by the end of the year.

Nick Taylor, senior stakeholder executive at E.ON, said: “Turbine technology has come a long way in recent years and once complete, the new nine turbines will be able to produce twice as much power as the original 23 turbines.

“Over the next couple of months, we’ll be delivering the new turbines to site, these are transported in sections and one turbine will be delivered each weekend, five of which have already arrived at site ready for construction.

“The size of the components means transportation is somewhat challenging, particularly through the streets of Wainstalls, however Collett’s highly skilled drivers and police escort will ensure safe passage and delivery to site.”

An E.ON spokeswoman said the remaining parts would be delivered at weekends throughout the summer months during periods of low traffic levels in the early mornings and late evenings.

No road closures will be required.

The route will travel from Halifax along Pellon Lane, Moor End Road, Mount Tabor Road, Cold Edge Road and Withens Road in Wainstalls before arriving on site.

A total of £5,000 in grants from the Community Foundation for Calderdale will be available for charitable organisations within a five mile radius of the wind farm.

This will be followed by a £45,000 fund from E.ON to be distributed as part of its “corporate social responsibility” plan, which recognises the disruption that can be caused in the building and operation of wind farms.

The site is owned by Yorkshire Windpower Limited, a joint venture between E.ON and Energy Power Resources Limited, and has been in action for more than 22 years.