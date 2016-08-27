Yorkshire Water are offering free school talks and workshops

As Calderdale Schools prepare for the Autumn term Yorkshire Water is encouraging them to help spread the message of their campaign.

They are offering a free talk or workshop to teach pupils how some poorer countries still don’t have access to safe water and sanitation.

The talks form part of the water company’s ‘Big Wish for Ethiopia’ campaign with international charity WaterAid.

This aims to deliver clean water and toilets for 170,000 households across Ethiopia.

Collegues from the business will deliver educational talks to Yorkshire schools and youth groups to highlight the importance of water infrastructure and raise money for the campaign.

The aim of Yorkshire Water’s campaign is to raise £1 million by 2020 and bring an end to the unnecessary deaths caused by dirty water.

Anne Reed, corporate social responsibility manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “We have great partnerships with lots of schools and youth organisations across the region and deliver some really interesting and engaging talks for them.

“Our volunteer speakers are knowledgeable and enthusiastic and can really get the message across to pupils that access to clean water and sanitation is a life and death situation.

Over the last two years, Yorkshire Water and its partners have raised £433,188 for WaterAid to support its work in Ethiopia.

This enabled experts to travel there to share their expertise, advising on water quality and leakage detection and their actions helped many people .

Anne said: “Our dream is that by 2030 everyone will have a tap and everywhere will have a toilet and I would encourage schools to help us spread this message.”

Anyone interested in booking a talk should visit www.yorkshirewater.com/bigwish and return the booking form.