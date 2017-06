Twenty-five people were given the chance to investigate Shelf’s old iron industry last week as part of a historical walk.

The Shelf Full of Old Iron tour, led by guide Mary Twentyman, sought to find evidence of the village’s former iron works, which date from around the 1790s to the 1850s.

It is part of a programme of heritage walks taking place throughout the summer.

Full details can be found online at www.calderdaleheri-tagewalks.org.uk