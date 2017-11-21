Make a date to be Todmorden Carnival Queen or Princess for the event’s 65th anniversary

The search is on for next year’s Todmorden Carnival Queen and Princesses, who will be in post for a very special year.

In 2018 the carnival celebrates its 65th birthday and accordingly the committee hope a wider age range than is perhaps usual apply for the competition to reflect the central role the event has now played in Todmorden’s social calendar since it was revived in 1953.

So they are opening the competition this weekend to those aged between five and 65 to tie in with the special occasion, said carnival committee chairman Philip Clarke.

Anyone interested in entering can come along on the day or download an application from from the Todmorden Carnival website (www.todmordencarnival.com) and return it.

The competition is at noon this Sunday, November 26, at Todmorden Working Men’s Social Club, Halifax Road, Todmorden. For more information anyone wishing to enter can contact the committee’s Pam Donnelly on telephone 0796 6211720.

Philip said: “It is our 65th birthday next year so we are welcoming anyone from five to 65 who would like to be the town’s Carnival Queen or Princess for this special landmark year.”

More hands on deck to help with the organisation beforehand or on the day are always welcome and you can contact the committee by calling Philip on 07778 614128 or emailing todmordencarnival@live.co.uk

A theme of television and film characters of the 1960s will mark the parade and event next May.