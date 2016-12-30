Man reported missing from home in Elland has been found

A MAN who was reported missing from his home in Elland near Halifax earlier this week has been found safe and well.

Police issued an appeal for information in a bid to trace 23-year-old Oliver Simpson, who was was reported missing after last being seen near Victoria Road in Elland on Wednesday night.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said today (Frid Dec 30): “Following the earlier missing person’s appeal for Oliver Simpson, he has now been found safe and well. Police would like to thank members of the public and the media for sharing the appeal.”