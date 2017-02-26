Marie Curie looks for Calder Valley volunteers

As Spring approaches and daffodils bloom, Marie Curie is asking people of Todmorden to volunteer to collect for its Great Daffodil Appeal in March.

The Great Daffodil Appeal is Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising campaign and will see volunteers hand out daffodil pins for donations.

Actress Jane Horrocks, who volunteered her time to voice a radio and TV ad for the appeal, said: “This March the charity needs more than 24,000 volunteers to make the Great Daffodil Appeal happen.

“Please give up some of your time to ensure that Marie Curie Nurses can continue to provide care and support to people living with a terminal illness, at a time when they need it most. Together we can make every daffodil count this March!”

Aanika Dhillon Community Fundraiser for Marie Curie in Calderdale said: “We are calling on the people of Todmorden to help us make every daffodil count this year. All you have to do is encourage people to give a donation and wear a daffodil pin, it’s that simple.”

In particular they are looking for more people to help at the following collections;

Morrisons, Todmorden March 10 to March 12, Hebden Bridge Street Collection March 26, Todmorden Town Centre Collection April 1.

For more information on how to get involved in the Great Daffodil Appeal, please contact Aanika Dhillon on 01274 386 190 or email Aanika.dhillon@mariecurie.org.uk