Mountain team rescue women with dislocated ankle and back injuries

The Calder Valley Search and Rescue team had a busy weekend rescuing two women - one who had suffered a back injury and the other, a suspected broken ankle.

At 2pm yesterday (Sunday), CVSRT received a request from Yorkshire Ambulance Service for assistance with locating and evacuating a woman who had fallen whilst walking along the riverside walk at Hardcastle Crags, sustaining a back injury and was unable to stand.

Nineteen members responded immediately and team vehicles were mobile within two minutes of receiving the request for help.

First on-scene was a CVSRT doctor who cared for the lady whilst the remaining members arrived with the stretcher for evacuation.

Once packaged in a vacuum mattress, the casualty was stretchered to the lower car park and handed over to paramedics..

On Saturday, whilst CVSRT was midway through the morning session of their annual Core Skills Training, Yorkshire Ambulance Service alerted the team to an incident in Hebden Bridge that required urgent assistance. Within minutes of the call, 27 members were sent to locate an injured female with a suspected ankle fracture.

Once on-scene, team members quickly located the casualty in Crow Nest Wood and promptly administered pain relief before relocating her dislocated ankle.

When the lady’s pain was under control and she was comfortable, the casualty was packaged and stretchered to the road head where she was handed over to the ambulance crew.