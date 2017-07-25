Mud, glorious mud! Halifax women get Pretty Muddy for a great cause!

Women from across Yorkshire took part in the first Halifax Pretty Muddy event on Saturday to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Around 1,700 women and girls from the age of 13 tackled muddy challenges in the 5k obstacle course across Savile Park.

From the left, Charlotte Margetson, 13, Emma Wardle, 15, Lucy Margetson, 15, and Isabel Castelow, 15.

Pretty Muddy is part of a non-competitive, women-only series of events, which helps raise money for the charity.

Women dressed in pink had to face a morning of heavy rainfall but luckily the sun made an appearence, with participents of all shapes and sizes taking on space hoppers, scramble netting and a giant inflatable slide in order to complete the race.

After hours of laughing, screaming and giggling, despite the mud, everyone who took part crossed the finishing line.

Women involved raised money through sponserships, as well as paying entry fees which goes towards staging the Cancer Research events.

Race For Life - Pretty Muddy, Savile Park. Warm-up.

Across the country, Pretty Muddy will be hosted in 74 locations alongside Race Hike and race half or full marathons between May and October, as part of the Race for Life organisation.

Other Pretty Muddy events still to take place in the region include York Racecourse on September 16.

To take part in a Race for Life Pretty Muddy event, visit raceforlife.org

Rebecca Gibson, left, and Carmen Ward.

Sarah McCann, Jenna Wilson, Kathryn Wilson, Karen Clegg, Glenda Newell, Wendy Payne and Jessica Dolecki

Pretty Muddy at Savile Park.

Introducing Pink Fizz - from the left, from the left, Janet Pollard, Cazzy Marshall, Frankie Marshall, Vicki Davenport, Karen Bradbury, Angie Teal and Mandy Taylor.

From the left, Eve White, 14, mum Sarah White and Amanda Spencer.

Pretty Muddy, Savile Park. Tamara Lane, left, and Rachel Berry.

From the left, Hannah Crawshaw, Sadie Parkin, Annabelle Moore, Georgia Parry, Amber Rawnsley and Chloe Hickingbotham.