New name for rebuilt Copley bridge

Copley Bridge is to be re-named when it re-opens on Saturday (September 9), almost two years after it was destroyed by flooding.

Work has been well under way to rebuild the former Copley Bridge, Halifax, as part of Calderdale Council’s ongoing flood recovery work across the borough, and parts of the bridge have been transported to the site over the past few weeks.

The 185-year-old bridge was destroyed in the Boxing Day 2015 floods, which caused millions of pounds worth of damage in Calderdale.

The new bridge will be named Wilson Bridge, after Mr Graham Wilson who lived at the adjacent toll house for many years until his recent death. The name was chosen by children from Copley Primary School and the local community.

Wilson Bridge will consist of three steel sections to make it stronger, and will include stone from the original Copley Bridge. The steel sections will be lifted into place across the river by a 350-tonne crane. The new structure will provide access for pedestrians, horses and non-motorised vehicles.

Wilson Bridge will be officially named in an opening ceremony at the end of September.