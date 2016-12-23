New Parent and Child Group received a visit from Santa

Artsmill, Linden Road, Hebden Bridge has opened its doors to a new Parent and Child Group supported by Local GP Dr Emma Gladwinfield and a group of qualified Health Champions.

Held in The Lounge, part of Artsmill’s new café THREADS, it will be a meeting place for parents to meet other mums, dads and carers in a safe environment and a chance to talk through issues and problems with the Health Champions.

Catherine Leedham, Secretary of Artsmill said: “Santa has already been to meet the new Health Champions and mums and babies, with local residents popping in to see him too!”

Meeting every 1st and 3rd Monday each month from 10am – noon, the parents and carers will get the opportunity to learn how to use the café facilities, make lattes and cappuccinos and obtain a Food Hygiene Certificate.

If you are interested in attending the group, just turn up on Monday 16th January 2016 or have a chat with your health professional.

Leaflets are available at Hebden Bridge Surgery on Valley Road. Any group looking for somewhere to hold their meetings can contact Catherine on 07921903846 or visit www.artsmill.org for contact information.