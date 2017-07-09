Northern rail strike to continue into Monday rush hour

Industrial action on Northern rail services will continue into Monday.

The three-day walkout by members of the RMT union has forced the operator to run a skeleton service on its Yorkshire routes.

More than 40 per cent of trains will run as normal, and other routes will be replaced by buses.

Today, the last trains will leave Leeds Station around 5pm and there will be no late evening trains.

On Monday, the timetable will be in operation between 7am and 7pm, but there will be no early morning or late night Northern trains. On some quieter routes, services will begin to wind down from late afternoon onwards.

The rail provider has warned passengers that all routes are expected to be busier than normal during the strike period. Travellers may be eligible for Delay Repay compensation, and can use rail tickets to ride Arriva bus services.

Here's a list of the amended timetable on the Leeds - Harrogate - York loop line.

The union's general secretary Mick Cash claimed the action has been 'well supported' by passengers.