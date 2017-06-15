Open air Robin Hood in Todmorden park

If you go down to the Centre Vale Park, Todmorden, woods today - or tomorrow and Saturday - watch out for archers dressed in Lincoln green!

In The Park Productions are staging their production of Robin Hood using the beautiful park setting to tell the medieval outlaw’s tale. Despite some inclement weather last week, the production has been very well received.

Audience member Amanda Hennessey said of the show: “A huge congratulations to the whole team of Robin Hood in the Park. My two and a half year old and I had a great time, and he’s been raving about it all the way home.

“Thoroughly engaging for all ages; the charming cast work really work hard to bring this ancient story to life. The script is witty and detailed, the fight sequences punchy and playful, and the various locations used in Centre Vale Park were really effective. It’s lovely to see such imaginative promenade theatre in Todmorden; long may it continue.”

Performance starts at 5.30pm each night but come early for Have-a-Go Archery at 5pm. Tickets are £11 & £7 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/buytickets?q=robin+hood&loc=&loc-lat=&loc-lng=&date=