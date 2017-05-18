Over 20 beers and ciders available to try at the Walsden beer festival

Walsden Cricket and Bowling Club, on Scott Street, will once again be holding their popular Beer Festival from today (Thursday).

The Festival runs from 5pm on Thursday through to Saturday (May 20). Opening times for Friday and Saturday are from noon.

This year’s festival will also feature cricket on the Saturday afternoon, starting at 1.30pm, when the Second XI entertain Crompton.

There are 16 different beers and eight ciders on offer this year, with a selection of gins thrown in for good measure. Food will also be available throughout the festival.

On June 10, Small Weller will be making another appearance at Walsden CC, with tickets priced at £6.50 and available now from the club.