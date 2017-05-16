Parents slam Mytholmroyd roadworks as exam season kicks off

Parents fear their children could miss important exams because of delays caused by roadworks.

Temporary traffic lights are currently in place on Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd, and are causing heavy delays on the busy route through the Calder Valley.

The work is being carried out by the Environment Agency as part of flood-resilience plans for the village.

One distressed mum has hit out at the timing of the works and says they should be halted in the morning to allow pupils to get to school.

Sue McGibney, 56, whose daughter is currently taking her GCSEs at Calder High School, said: “The people who have made this decision have no awareness that it’s exam season.

“The stress is just unbelievable, thinking you might not get there in time.”

She said buses are late coming down the valley and are already packed, so go straight past heavy queues of people waiting at the bus stops.

“The big problem is everyone knows it’s a problem so everyone is taking their child to school, which impacts the traffic hugely,” she added.

“It’s so stressful - this is their life chance. This is a lifetime impact.”

Ms McGibney claims other parents are up in arms about the situation.

Calder High School headteacher Anthony Guise said the school was trying to contact contractors to see if a later start time could be negotiated.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “The traffic management is in place while we carry out demolition work to properties on Burnley Road, as part of the flood defence works for the town.

“These properties are being demolished to prevent further collapse into the river which would increase the risk of flooding to the local community.

“We are working closely with Calderdale Council to minimise traffic disruption during these works but traffic management will be required for the safety of the workforce, local residents and travelling public. We expect the traffic management to be in place until August.”

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused by these works and appreciate your patience as we work as quickly as possible to complete the demolition safely.

“We have been in contact with local schools and will continue to keep them updated both now and during future works. We will also continue to use the digital traffic signs located on the A646 to advise the local community and travelling public of planned traffic management.

“If anyone would like to speak to the team about the works, we are at the Mytholmroyd Flood Information centre at the Community Centre Car Park on Mondays 10am-4pm, Wednesdays 1-7pm and Fridays 10am-4pm to answer any concerns or questions.”

