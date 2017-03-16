Peace out! Take a trip down memory lane to Hebden Bridge’s hippie past

a new exhibition puts the spotlight on how the ‘hippies’ kickstarted a cultural revolution which transformed Hebden Bridge into the town it is today.

The exhibition, shown at Hebden Bridge Town Hall and organised by the Hebden Bridge Local History Society, focuses on the 1970s. This was the decade when those with ‘alternative’ lifestyles began to move to the town in their droves. Visitors will be able to see photographs from the era, as well as people’s memories from that time and how they ended up in the town.

One photographer who managed to capture the mood of the time was Eric Williams, who arrived in Hebden Bridge in 1975. The society says the exhibition is still a work in progress and it hopes there are others who will send in their memories of moving to the area and share any photographs they may have.

If you would like to contribute, you can go along this Saturday, March 18, between 2pm and 4pm, where you will be able to scan in photographs. Alternatively, you can send them to hebdenbridgehippies@gmail.com.

The exhibition began last week and will run for until April.