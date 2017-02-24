Planning applications: Change of use to dog grooming parlour in Warley

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Replacement Garage: Ivy Cottage, Dean House Lane, Stainland.

Change of use of existing building (office with ancillary accommodation above) and derelict land immediately adjacent, to car sales (Sui-Generis) (Retrospective): 199 Pellon Lane, Halifax.

Dormer to front and single storey rear extension: 43 Newstead Terrace, Halifax.

Change of use from A1 to Taxi office (Sui Generis): 255 King Cross Road, Halifax.

Extension, including an external flue, and change of use of existing building from recycling use (B2) to heat and energy recovery process (sui generis) and introduction of mechanical drying of inert soils and aggregates (B2) adjacent to the existing recycling shed together with the installation in underground ducts of pipes connecting the energy recovery plant in the said building to the dryer: Calder Valley Skip Hire, Belmont Industrial Estate, Rochdale Road, Triangle.

Construction of one detached dwelling (Reserved matters pursuant to planning application 13/00810/OUT): The Top Yard, Birkhouse Road, Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse.

Replacement of first and second floor windows on front and side elevation (Listed Building Consent): Law Hill House, 37 Law Lane, Southowram.

Replacement of windows with hardwood double glazed units and then painted white to match existing Almshouse windows (Listed Building Consent): 25, 26 31 & 32 Crossley Almshouses, Arden Road, Halifax.

DECIDED

Non material amendment to 16/01251, larger bi fold doors to rear: 17 Mill Grove, Brighouse.

Non Material Amendment to application 16/01026- landing window on the rear extension: 14 Brian Royd Lane, Greetland.

Single storey extension to front: Glenden, Halifax Road, Shelf.

Demolition of retail unit (Demolition Notification) The Village Garden: Hut 1, Caldene Avenue, Mytholmroyd.

Non material amendment 16/00132- Change grey coloured aluminium framed double glazed windows and doors to grey coloured uPVC framed double glazed windows and doors: Spring Hall Sports Ground, Huddersfield Road, Halifax.

Dwelling (Reserved Matters pursuant to planning application 15/01529/OUT): 2 Stonecroft Mount, Sowerby Bridge.

Conversion of existing domestic outbuilding to a dog grooming parlour (Sui Generis): Newlands House, Newlands Road, Warley, Halifax.

Extensions to existing house (including replacement of the existing conservatory), link extension and conversion of the existing stable block to form residential accommodation to the host dwelling: Pondwell Lodge, 5 Cam Lane, Clifton, Brighouse.

Subdivision of a single dwelling into two (reinstatement of No.12 Glen View): 14 Glen View, Savile Park, Halifax.

Extension to side (east) elevation ancillary to existing dwelling: 30 Rochdale Road, Greetland, Elland.

Agricultural Building: Hill House Farm, Clough House Lane, Barkisland.