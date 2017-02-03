Planning applications: Changes to Sainsburys Supermarket in Halifax

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Single storey side extension: 95 Rastrick Common, Brighouse.

Parrot breeding unit and associated manager’s accommodation: Britannia Allotments, Wood Nook Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Raise height of roof to create first floor living space: The Nook, Keighley Road, Hebden Bridge.

Two storey extension with pitched roof to front elevation: 27 Ashlea Avenue, Brighouse.

Single storey ground floor extension & first floor extension over garage to create additional bedrooms: Heatherlea, Nursery Lane, Ripponden.

Repaint shopfront and roller shutter, re-cover sunblind, install new signage, internal refurbishment works. Install 3 new extract grilles and re-locate the main extract from high level to ground floor. (Listed Building Consent): 17 Woolshops, Halifax.

Replacement panels to existing illuminated totem; new non-illuminated totem; replacement signage panels to two existing non-illuminated totems; 2 new internally illuminated fascia signs; four new non-illuminated panel signs; two non-illuminated lobby lozenges. (Advertisement Consent): Sainsburys Supermarket, Wade Street, Halifax.

Demolition of retail unit (Demolition Notification): The Village Garden Hut 1, Caldene Avenue, Mytholmroyd.

Change of use from motor car valetting (B1) to car MOT station (B2): 19 - 21 St Mary Street, Halifax.

Change of Use of Public House (A4) to single dwelling (C3): Sportsmans Arms, Kebs Road, Todmorden.

Removal of existing external concrete ‘Dog Leg’ stair and replacement with new steel stair (Revised Scheme to 16/00998): Flat 3 Highfield, 165 Bramley Lane, Hipperholme.

Change of use from domestic flat (C3) to office accommodation (B1): 36 Prescott Street, Halifax.

Variation of conditions 4, 18, 23 and 24 of interim development order 95/00063/IDO (Resubmission of 15/00945/MVARL): Calder Brick Works, Shaw Lane, Elland.

Replacement porch: Woodcroft, 1A Briscoe Lane, Greetland.

Change of Use from A2 to A3 at ground floor. Conversion & extension to form six apartments: Bank Chambers, 2 Crown Street, Hebden Bridge.

Two storey side extension and single storey kitchen extension to rear: 12 West View Avenue, Halifax.

New extract vents and signage. Repaint the shopfront and roller shutter. Re-fabric the existing awning: 17 Woolshops, Halifax.

Detached dwelling: Land Junction Of Huddersfield Road And Daisy Road, Brighouse.

DECIDED

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 7 Savile Lane, Clifton, Brighouse.

Formation of new window with tri-folding doors and replace existing external door: Stubbing Wharf Hotel, Stubbing Drive, Hebden Bridge.

Demolish conservatory to the rear (Listed Building Consent): 376 Stainland Road, Elland.

Conservatory to front: 2 Rufford Villas, Halifax.

Tow storey side and front extension and alteration to front porch: 10 Mile Cross Road, Halifax.

Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension with terrace over: 29 Springwood Drive, Copley.

Prune trees and fell one tree: 48 Rowan Way, Northowram.

Extension and alterations: 10 Cannon Hall Close, Clifton.

Replace existing flat garage roof with a pitched roof, internal alterations to form bedroom and additional two windows to east elevation: Woodlands Greenroyd Avenue, Skircoat Green, Halifax.

Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension, balcony to rear and alterations to existing parking area: 25 Marldon Road, Northowram.

External access stairs to new basement entrance (Part retrospective): 46 St Albans Avenue, Halifax.

Conversion of two dwellings into one dwelling including internal works (Listed Building Consent): 4 & 5 Broad Carr, Holywell Green.

Application to regularise the installation of roller barriers to boundary walltop. (Listed Building Consent): Wellesley Park Gibbet Street, Halifax.

Detached dwelling: Land North Of 1 Pye Nest Grove, Halifax.

Demolition of flood damaged shed and construction of ground floor shop extension and first floor flat: 35 West End, Hebden Bridge.