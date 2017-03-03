Planning applications: Hand car wash comes to Elland Morrisons

Here are the latest planning applciations to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Re-decorate 4 external doors (Listed Building Consent): Todmorden Town Hall, Rochdale Road, Todmorden.

2 storey rear extension: Sisters Of St Joseph Convent, Workhouse Lane, West Vale.

Alterations to existing doors and windows: 11 Eskdale Mount, Hebden Bridge.

Demolition of chimney stack: 18 Towngate, Northowram.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 3 Acacia Drive, Lightcliffe.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 1 Sinderhill Court, Northowram.

First floor extension to front and rear and conversion of integral garage to living space: 4 Mount Tabor Road, Mount Tabor, Halifax.

Alterations to ground and part first floor area to facilitate the subdivision of the existing single unit (B2) into eight mixed use (B2/B1) units: Unit 2 Greenhill Industrial Estate, Moderna Way, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge.

Extension to front: 25 Wherwell Road, Brighouse.

Residential development of two detached dwellings: Land Adjacent To The Airborne, 15 Green Lane, Sowood, Elland.

Change of use from Storage (B8) to automotive to include motorcycle mot testing (B2): Unit 1 Clifton Mills Sheds, Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Proposed first floor extension to rear with balcony and front porch canopy: 11 Well Head Lane, Halifax.

The installation of a new double classroom modular building, including lobby store and toilet facilities (Retrospective): Withinfields Primary School, Withinfields, Southowram.

DECIDED

Prior Approval application for proposed single storey rear extension, extending out by 5 metres, maximum height 3.9 metres, 2.5 metres to eaves: 10 Highlands Park, Holmfield, Halifax.

Changing existing low voltage overhead conductors to aerial bunched conductors: Land At Water Green, Lighthazles, Chapel Road, Ripponden.

Construction of detached double garage: 14 Bracewell Grove, Wheatley, Halifax.

Demolition of garage to facilitate two storey side and single storey rear extension: 15 Friendly Avenue, Sowerby Bridge.

Change flat roof to pitched roof: 11 Chelsea Mansions, Northowram.

Two storey front extension: 35 The Gardens, Halifax.

Dormer to front: 23 Thornton Street, Halifax.

One new fascia sign, one new projecting sign, two internal posters (Advertisement Consent): 17 Woolshops, Halifax.

Refurbishment and alterations to Offices, 3rd Floor, Bowling Mill (Listed Building Consent): Bowling Mill, Dean Clough Mills, Dean Clough, Halifax.

The installation of a new double classroom modular building, including lobby, store and toilet facilities: Highbury School, Lower Edge Road, Rastrick.

Single storey rear extension to convenience store, conversion of existing living accommodation into two dwellings: 137 - 139 Bolton Brow, Sowerby Bridge.

Detached 2 storey two bed dwelling: 85 Whitwell Green Lane, Elland.

Form bedroom and bathroom to ground floor for a disabled person: Darcia House, 1 Wesleyan Fold, Upper Lane, Northowram.

Detached double garage with gabion basket retaining walls: Row Bottom Cottage, Pinfold Lane, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge.

Two storey side extension: Ingle Dene, Keighley Road, Hebden Bridge.

Internal alterations, replacement windows, reinstatement of covered entrance porch and two rooflights to rear (Listed Building Consent): 7 Harrison Road, Halifax.

Partial demolition of semi detached dwelling to create new detached dwelling (Revised Scheme to 15/01487): Clough House, Elland Road, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey extension and dormer to front and single storey extension to rear: 141 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax.

Front and rear dormers: 3 Carlton Street, Halifax.

Single storey extension to rear: Lower Rawtonstall Farm Barn, Dark Lane, Blackshaw Head.

Change of use of parking spaces to hand car wash and cabin: Wm Morrison Supermarket, Wistons Lane, Elland.

30 retirement living apartments and provision of communal facilities, landscaping and car parking: Land At Junction Of Knightbridge Court And Parsonage Lane, Brighouse.