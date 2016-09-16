Planning applications: Latest decisions from Calderdale Council

The following is a list of the latest planning applications and decisions by Calderdale Council.

Validated

First floor extension to side at Pleasant View, Scammonden Road, Barkisland.

Creation of door opening and new balcony to rear of property at second floor level at 55 Rochdale Road, Ripponden.

Prune two trees and fell three trees (Tree Preservation Order) at 5 Stonecroft Mount, Sowerby Bridge.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order) at Christ Church Centre, Leeds Road, Hipperholme, Brighouse.

Single storey extension to side and rear, decking to side, ramped access to front and conversion of first floor to four studio apartments with ancillary managers bedroom at Queen Victoria Inn 10 - 12 Victoria Place, Bradford Road, Northowram, Halifax.

Prune three trees (Tree Preservation Order) at 77 Holly Bank, Bramley Lane, Hipperholme, Brighouse.

Two internally illuminated totem pole signs (Advertisement Consent) at Lidl Uk, Carr House Road, Shelf, Halifax.

The installation of an external staircase to the Counterpoise and associated development at Pole Hill Smallholdings, Kebs Road, Todmorden.

Amended design for one dwelling on plot 5 pursuant to planning permission 13/01469/FUL (Revised Scheme to 16/00671) at Land Adjacent To Oak Bank, Excelsior Close, Ripponden.

Conservatory at 6 Granny Hill Terrace, Halifax.

Change of use from D1 to D2 for Crossfit gym at Unit 2, Bull Fold Garage, Owler Ings Road, Brighouse.

Install new Heel grips to 2 lock quadrants and extend the existing heel grips (Listed Building Consent) at Ganny Lockhouse, Elland Road, Brighouse.

Change of use of 1st floor residential flat (C3 dwelling) to shop unit (A1shops) forming extension to existing ground floor A1 shop at 19 Halifax Road, Todmorden.

Galvanised steel storage building plus galvanised steel palisade fencing at Empire Works, Blackmires, Holmfield, Halifax.

Flat-roofed brick building to house electricity sub-station (retrospective) at Empire Works, Blackmires, Holmfield, Halifax.

Galvanised steel storage building (retrospective) at Empire Works, Blackmires, Holmfield, Halifax.

Extensions to Farm Shop including lower ground parking area at Wall Close Farm, Score Hill, Northowram, Halifax.

Construction of four houses (2 pairs of semis) at Land Off Lillands Lane And Stoney Hill, Brighouse.

Decided

Compliance check on application 07/00709 at Land Junction, Beacon Hill Road And Godley Branch Road, Halifax.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order) at Gudger Glen View Road, Hebden Bridge.

Urgent life safety works to include: new fire alarm and emergency lighting to basement, ground, first & second floors; replacement of non original fire doors to basement, ground, first & second floors; replacement of non-compliant glass to existing internal glazed partitions using 6mm polished plate Georgian wired glass to ground, first & second floors (Listed Building Consent) at The Crossley Heath School, Skircoat Moor Road, Halifax.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 14/00531 - conditions 1, 2, 3 and 4 at Greave House Barn, Ellen Royd Lane, Luddenden Foot.

Replacement bridge at Copley Bridge, North Dean Road, Copley, Halifax.

New external access stairway to side at 9 East View, New Road, Luddenden, Halifax.

Two storey side extension and single storey garage at 1 Astral Close, Hipperholme, Brighouse.

Demolition of existing outbuildings to facilitate 1 No. new detached dwelling at Grey Horse Farm, Taylor Lane, Bradshaw, Halifax.

Two storey side extension and an additional six parking spaces at Grace Baptist Church, Roils Head Road, Halifax.

Silo storage tank at New Mill, Dog Lane, Greetland.