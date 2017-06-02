Planning applications: Listed building consent to install Wifi at Commercial Street bank

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

Detached dwelling: Dene View, Norwood Green Hill, Norwood Green, Brighouse.

Change of Use from Existing Commercial Storage unit to A1 unit: Land East Of 10A, Victoria Road, Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse.

Change of use from residential (C3) at ground floor to form extension to shop (A1). Subdivision to create three units (A1), alterations to access and new shop fronts. Dormer to rear elevation: 647 Bradford Road, Brighouse.

DECIDED

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 9 Ringstone, Barkisland, Sowerby Bridge.

Prune two trees and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Woodland On Riverbank Adjacent To 18 Tufters Fold, Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse.

Proposed single storey rear extension (Lawful Development Certificate): 11 Chelsea Mansions, Northowram, Halifax.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 252 Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Single storey rear extension (Lawful Development Certificate): 48 Watkinson Road, Holmfield, Halifax.

Installation of Wifi (regularisation) (Listed Building Consent): Lloyds Tsb Bank Plc, Commercial Street, Halifax.

Change of use from offices to single dwelling (C3): The Old Vicarage, All Souls Road, Boothtown, Halifax.

Extension to front elevation: 22 Wood Top, Brighouse.

Demolition of existing garage and porch to facilitate single storey side extension (Revised Scheme to 16/01435): 50 Greenacres, Shelf, Halifax.

Demolition of part of existing bar and Restaurant. Extension to provide function room, Restaurant and Hotel accommodation. Landscaping of site to rear and side of premises. Removal of storage buildings in car park. (Part Retrospective): Casa Hotel And Restaurant, Elland Road, Brighouse.

Mixed use development of two retail units and seven dwellings and associated parking: Site Of Former Jumples Public House, Mixenden Road, Mixenden, Halifax.

Extensions and alterations to Nursery comprising repair and refurbishment of existing rear balcony with new classroom underneath and entrance lobby to the front (revised scheme to 16/00893): Greenglades, Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme.