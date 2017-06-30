Planning applications: Mixed use of portable building at Spring Hall

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 24 Hurst Road, Hebden Bridge.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 8 Stonecroft Mount, Sowerby Bridge.

Fell one Holly tree (Tree Preservation Order): Bermerside House, Greenroyd Close, Skircoat Green, Halifax.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 47 Caldene Avenue, Mytholmroyd.

Internal and External Alterations (Listed Building Consent): 12 Lower Hathershelf, Hathershelf Lane, Mytholmroyd.

Two storey extension to side and rear: 25 Exley Lane, Elland.

Two storey side extension: 40 Pinnar Lane, Southowram.

Demolition of single storey extension, construction of single storey extension and re roofing works: 30 Green Terrace Square, Halifax.

Two storey extension and conversion of roof space including small dormer window to frontage: 3 The Avenue, Hipperholme.

Single-storey rear extension: The Beeches, Upper Bell Croft, Southowram.

New substation: North Dean Business Park, Stainland Road, Elland.

External flue for multi fuel fire: 14 Old Bank, Ripponden.

Replacement of illuminated and non illuminated signs to front, replacement illuminated totem and miscellaneous non illuminated signs: Co-Operative Group Ltd, 25 Oldham Road, Ripponden.

Two storey extension to North East elevation and alterations to roof: 10 Trimmingham Villas, Halifax.

Demolition of outbuilding to facilitate two-storey extension to rear: 7 Market Street, Hebden Bridge.

Extension to joining existing rear and side extensions plus detached garage: Fairway 1 Cecil Avenue, Lightcliffe.

Demolition of existing stables, cottages, mistal and traditional barn with blockwork extension, refurbishment and extension to existing farmhouse to include integral garage, construction of a new access road and stables: Cockhill Gate Farm, Cow Hill Gate Lane, Bradshaw.

Conversion of and extension to agricultural building to form dwelling: Green House Farm Barn, Green Houses, Midgley, Sowerby Bridge.

Mixed use of portable building for the use as a Clubhouse and Function Room to the Athletics Track and childcare facilities: Hebble Harlequins Spring Hall Mansion, Huddersfield Road, Halifax.

DECIDED

Single storey extension to the side and rear: 27A Woodhouse Lane, Brighouse.

Prune four trees (Tree Preservation Order): Hollingrove East Stansfield Hall Road, Todmorden.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Nettle Hill 13 - 15 Hough, Northowram.

Single storey extension to side and porch to rear: 18 Jerwood Hill Close, Halifax.

Single storey extension to rear: 54 Sunnybank Road, Greetland.

Conversion of existing coach house and associated outhouse to a residential dwelling including new rear extension at first floor level and addition of new chimney to the existing coach house: 1 Rock Terrace, Leeds Road, Hipperholme.

Two-storey extension to side: Orchan House, Farm Kebs Road, Todmorden.

Formation of dormers to side elevations: 34 Daleside, Greetland.

Single storey extension to side: 16 Mayfield Avenue, Bailiff Bridge.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 252 Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Two storey rear extension and dormers to front and rear: 39 Cavendish Terrace, Halifax.

Two storey side and front extension (Revised Scheme to 16/01574): 10 Mile Cross Road, Halifax.

The installation of four bay modular building linked in to single unit to create an open plan teaching area (4 bays) and new dining area (1 bay): Whitehill Community Academy, Occupation Lane, Illingworth.

Raised driveway with storage room below: Dog Bottom, Lee Mill Road, Hebden Bridge.

Single-storey side extension (Lawful Development Certificate): 16 Stoney Lane, Lightcliffe.

Prune four trees and fell four trees (Tree Preservation Order): 44D Long Ridge, Brighouse.

Agricultural building for equipment and livestock: Throstle Bower Farm, Heys Lane, Wainstalls.

Construction of Class B2 Industrial building: Swales Moor Mink Farm, Swales Moor Road, Halifax.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/00122 - conditions 4 and 7: Land At Junction Of Rocks Lane And Union Lane, Ogden.

New Production Unit and Storage Facility: Calderbank River Street, Brighouse.