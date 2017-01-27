Planning applications: New classroom at Highbury School in Rastrick

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Changing existing low voltage overhead conductors to aerial bunched conductors: Land At Water Green Lighthazles Chapel Road, Ripponden.

Agricultural shed - Amended scheme to 16/01334: Withens Gap Farm, Withens Road, Cold Edge Road, Wainstalls.

Residential development of four dwellings. (Reserved matters pursuant to planning application 16/00191/OUT)(Revised Scheme to 16/01275):Lower Horley Green Farm, Horley Green Road, Halifax.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 9 Ingle Dene, Charlestown, Hebden Bridge.

Structural work to repair part of front elevation (Listed Building Consent): 8 Holebottom, Hole Bottom Road, Todmorden.

Replacement garage: Land North West 4 Cragg Road, Cragg Road, Mytholmroyd.

The installation of a new double classroom modular building, including lobby, store and toilet facilities: Highbury School, Lower Edge Road, Rastrick.

Increase number of residential apartments from 3 approved on application 15/00793/FUL to 4 no by utilising the roof space of the building: Land Adjacent To 1 Birdcage, Halifax.

Single storey rear extension, three air conditioning units: 31 Market Street, Hebden Bridge.

Conversion of existing barn to form dwelling: Old Town Farm, Old Town Mill Lane, Old Town, Hebden Bridge.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 18 Pinfold Close, Barkisland.

Conversion of third floor to form three flats: 2 Silver Street & 41A Crown Street, Halifax.

Two storey side elevation extension: The Shambles, 127A Oldham Road, Ripponden.

DECIDED

Non Material Amendment to application 15/01029 - Reduction in footprint of Lidl store resulting in a decrease in gross and sales floorspace. The car park aisle width and landscaping buffer to east and west of Lidl store widened to account for narrowing of store footprint: Land On Hope Street, Todmorden.

Non material amendment to application 13/01274/CON to amend access: Portsmouth Mill, Burnley Road, Todmorden.

Single storey rear extension: 12 Stile Road, Todmorden.

Change of use from public house (A4) to commercial offices (B1a) (Part retrospective): Pressers Arms Inn, 2 South Lane, Elland.

Single storey extension to rear and first floor extension to side: 4 Well Head Drive, Halifax.

Detached garage and store: Stake Barn, Stake Lane, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge.

Single storey conservatory and detached garage/hobby room to rear: 3 Hornbeam Grove, Northowram.

Replacement double garage: Garage North West Of 4 Fern Bank, Cragg Road, Mytholmroyd.

Extension to existing industrial building and re-cladding of existing: Crown Works, Dewsbury Road, Elland.

Conservatory to rear: 3 Stubbing Drive, Hebden Bridge.

Single storey extension to side and rear: 47 Castle Avenue, Brighouse.

Two storey side extension and single storey extension to rear: 177 Halifax Road, Brighouse.