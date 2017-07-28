Planning applications: Permit for increased opening hours at Calderdale supermarket

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council

VALIDATED

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Beech Royde, Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Two storey side extension: 10 Vicar Park Road, Halifax.

Prune three trees (Tree Preservation Order): The Old Vicarage Saddleworth Road, Barkisland.

Replacement garage: Woodburn Cottage, Albert Road, Halifax.

Single storey extension to side with terrace veranda : 3 Tower Gardens, Halifax.

Alterations to the lock stone coping and repairs to the damaged metal lock ladder. (Listed Building Consent): Brearley Lock, 6 Rochdale Canal Brearley Luddendenfoot.

Single storey rear extension: Ricksan Wainstalls Lodge Lane, Wainstalls, Halifax.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 137 Industrial Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Detached dormer bungalow with detached garage: Grove Dene, Wade House Road, Shelf.

Change of use of shop (A1/A3) to hot food takeaway (A5): 2 Mayfield Grove, Halifax.

Single storey extension to existing lean-to element of the dwelling, removal of existing flat roof and replacement with pitched roof, creation of internal staircase plus two roof-lights in main building (Listed Building Consent): Ibbotroyd Barn, Walker Lane, Wadsworth, Hebden Bridge Installation of 15M monopole mast, three antennas, two dishes, two equipment cabinets and electricity cabinet (Telecommunication Notification): Land Off Moor Hey Lane, Stainland.

Change of use from retail (Class A1) to amusement centre (Sui Generis): 18-20 Southgate, Halifax.

Two storey rear extension: Watty Hole 9-11 Watty Terrace, Todmorden.

Two storey extension to North East elevation: 6 - 8 Upper Lane, Northowram.

Five dwellings (Outline): Land Rear Of 12 Green Lane, Shelf.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 2 Holly Bank Court, Bramley Lane, Hipperholme.

Conservatory to rear: 5 Woodside Branch Road, Barkisland.

Alterations to dwelling to create additional living accomodation at first floor level: 11 Yarborough Croft, Northowram.

Demolition of commercial premises to facilitate residential housing site (Outline): Grange Farm, Doctor Hill, Halifax.

Change of use from company canteen to Cafe (A3) (Retrospective): 21 Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd.

Two storey side extension: 3 Hullett Close, Mytholmroyd.

Two storey front/side extension: 18 Hall Close, Northowram.

Proposed first floor extension to workshop: 13 South View, Whitegate Top, Siddal.

Demolish existing buildings and form new dwelling: Bonnet Hall, Bradshaw Lane, Bradshaw.

Decking to rear of property: 7 Stoodley Grange, Todmorden.

Single storey rear extension: 10 Gladstone Street, Stainland.

Conversion of depot/stores to two dwellings: Land East Of Stile Crest Bridle Stile, Shelf.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for a change of use from agricultural building to a dwelling (C3) and associated operational development: Park House, Farm Steel Lane, Barkisland.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): The Spinney Wood Palace House Road, Hebden Bridge.

Prune trees and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Milner Royd Cottage, London Road, Norland.

Reduce one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Birch View, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge.

Stationing of a residential caravan and use of ancillary land for residential purposes (Lawful Development Certificate): Caravan West Of Bronlea Bungalow, The Long Causeway, Blackshaw Head.

Single storey extensions to side and rear: 146 Roils Head Road, Halifax.

First floor extension to front elevation and single storey extension to side and rear elevation: 18 Bankfield Grange, Greetland.

Demolition of the existing modular building and construction of replacement modular building: St Johns CE Primary School, Godly Lane, Rishworth

Conversion and extension of existing outbuilding to form one dwelling: 23 Lindley Road, Blackley.

Change of use of land to facilitate construction of a conservatory to side: Quarry House, High Street, Luddenden.

Conversion of former Airborne public house into three dwellings: The Airborne, 15 Green Lane, Sowood.

Single storey rear extension: Royal Oak Inn, Lower Edge Road, Rastrick.

Installation of a modular building: Old Earth Primary School, Lower Edge Road, Elland.

New cladding and opening for roller shutter door to be formed on to south west elevation, remove existing cladding and form new openings for windows on north elevation and alteration of boundary to south corner of site: Bartre Works, Rastrick Common, Brighouse.

Proposed two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and front storage shed: 2 Golf Crescent, Halifax.

Installation of solar panels to East elevation (Application to regularise works already carried out) (Listed Building Consent): Hill House Cottage Raw Lane, Mytholmroyd.

Variation of condition 1 on planning permission 99/00453/REM to permit increased opening hours (06:00 - 22:00 Monday to Saturday and 09:00 to 17:00 Sundays apart from the four days prior to Christmas Eve (excluding Sundays) when the premises shall only be open for customers between the hours of 06:00 to 00:00) and increased delivery hours (05:00 - 23:00 Monday to Saturday and 07:00 to 23:00 Sundays): Morrisons, Rochdale Road, Todmorden.

Detached dwelling: Cromwells Mount Newlands Road, Warley.

Demolition of existing garage/shed to facilitate annexe ancillary to dwelling: 63 Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd.

Change of use from motor car valeting (B1) to car MOT station (B2): 19 - 21 St Mary Street, Halifax.

Demolition of garage to facilitate residential development of a pair of semi-detached dwellings: 24 Longfield Avenue, Northowram.