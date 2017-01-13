Planning applications: Repairing the clock at Square Church in Halifax

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Alterations to side extension to create extended living accommodation: 190 Towngate, Clifton, Brighouse.

Change of use from General Industrial (B2) to Gymnasium (D2): Unit 10, Sowerby Bridge Business Park, Victoria Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Two storey extension to rear with balcony: 1 The Orchards, Rastrick, Brighouse.

Conversion of existing domestic outbuilding to a dog grooming parlour (Sui Generis)(Listed Building Consent): Newlands House, Newlands Road, Warley, Halifax.

Access; appearance; landscaping; layout; scale (Reserved matters pursuant to planning application 15/01529/OUT): 2 Stonecroft Mount, Sowerby Bridge.

Remodelling of bungalow, including demolition works, construction of new first floor and formation of new drive with dropped kerb: 11 Toothill Avenue, Rastrick, Brighouse.

Conversion of existing domestic outbuilding to a dog grooming parlour (Sui Generis): Newlands House, Newlands Road, Warley, Halifax.

First floor extension to side: Wyngate, 30 Green Lane, Halifax.

Patio with balcony over and roof amendment to front: 7 Ashville Croft, Pellon, Halifax.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 15 Park Close, Lightcliffe, Brighouse.

First floor side extension above existing garage, garage/house link and covered garden seating area at basement level to rear (revised scheme to 16/01130/HSE): 275 Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Internal and external alterations (Listed Building Consent): Barkisland Hall, Stainland Road, Barkisland.

Raised patio and retaining wall to rear (Part Retrospective): 37 Castle Lane, Ripponden.

Conversion to form six apartments: Bethlehem Pentecostal Mission, Wheatley Road, Halifax.

New steps (Listed Building Consent): 5 Cragg Side, Widdop Road, Heptonstall, Hebden Bridge.

New steps: 5 Cragg Side, Widdop Road, Heptonstall, Hebden Bridge.

Demolition of existing shed and construction of replacement agricultural building: Heights Green Barn, Quakers Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Construction of a livestock shelter and greenhouse: Gut Royd Farm, Lee Bottom Road, Todmorden.

Proposed smoking area to second floor and alterations to existing smoking area to first floor: Fusion Nightclub, Central Street, Halifax.

Granny annexe ancillary to main dwelling. (Revised Scheme to 16/00534): 3 - 5 Sandy Dyke, Sandy Dyke Lane, Triangle.

Conversion of garage to living space: 15A Pinfold Close, Barkisland.

Raise height of roof on existing detached garage to create first floor and external staircase to East elevation: Highfield Farm Bank Hey Bottom Lane, Ripponden.

Demolition of existing bungalows to facilitate residential development of five dwellings: 31 Upper Washer Lane, Halifax.

DECIDED

Renovation and repair of two clock dials on the spire and the installation of movements, hands and control gear to restore the clock to working order (Listed Building Consent): Square Church Spire, Square Road, Halifax.

Two storey side extension: 58 Green Lane, Brighouse.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 46 Rowan Way, Northowram.

Creation of new end terraced property (Reserved matters pursuant to planning application 16/00018): 14 Woodlands Avenue, Halifax.

Single storey extension to side: 3 Bridle Dene, Shelf, Halifax.

The tree is a sycamore tree and the reason for the work is due to no previous maintenance to the tree, vast amount of ivy to the tree, excessive shading. (Tree Preservation Order) Work to be carried out includes a crown reduction, lateral crown reduction, crown lift and crown thin all reductions by 30%. Also removal of any dead branches once ivy has been removed: 1 The Sycamores, Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Prune one tree and fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Cedar Royd Stoney Lane, Lightcliffe.

First floor extension to side, porch to front and conversion of integral garage to living space: 4 Grange Close, Outlane.

Two storey side extension and detached garage: Mokes Barn, Wainstalls Lane, Halifax.

Single storey extension to existing side extension (retrospective): 185 Illingworth Road, Illingworth, Halifax.

Two storey side extension and detached garage: Mokes Barn, Wainstalls Lane, Halifax.

Prune one tree and fell one tree: Gudger Glen View Road, Hebden Bridge.

Enlargement of gateway, replacement of existing gate with an electric gate and realignment of retaining wall: The Grange Cliff Hill Lane, Warley, Halifax.

Change of use of land to form new access road and extension of garden to dwelling approved app 16/00988/FUL and new vehicular access and garden to existing dwelling (Number 20 Northgate): Former Building North Of 20 Northgate, Elland.

Detached dwelling: Land To The West Of 1 Hope Street, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey side extension: Bronte Works Wistons Lane, Elland.

Submission of information to discharge conditions on application 16/00309 - conditions 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12 and 13: High Bentley, Barn Green Lane, Shelf, Halifax.