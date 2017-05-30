Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Hebden Bridge man Christopher Mulligan

Calderdale police are appealing for information to help find a 26-year-old man missing from the Hebden Bridge area.

The last potential sighting of Christopher Mulligan was at 6.30pm last Thursday (May 25), close to the Burnley FC football ground.

Police and family are growing increasingly concerned for Christopher.

He is described as white, 5ft6 tall, with short mousy brown hair and a short brown beard. It is thought he could be in the Rochdale or Burnley area.

Detective Inspector Craig Lord of Calderdale CID, said “Christopher has not been seen Thursday and his family and friends are understandably very worried about him.

“I would appeal directly to Christopher, or anyone who sees him to get in contact immediately.”

Call police on 101 quoting log 702 of Thursday 25 May.