Calderdale residents marched for equality at the London Women’s March

Twenty Four Calderdale residents joined the Women’s March in London last week to stand up for equality.

Hundreds of Women’s Marchs took place across the world following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Beth Garratt, a coach organiser and the women’s officer for the Calder Valley Labour Party, said: “It was so important for us make the journey to London.

“Women and men from across the district wanted to show the world that the ignorance demonstrated by the new president of the United States is not tolerable in 2017.”

The march was backed by Happy Valley Pride, Calderdale Young Labour, the Todmorden Labour Party, The Golden Lion Pub in Todmorden and The White Ribbon campaign.

Roisin Cavanagh, Todmorden Labour Party Member, said: “I was honoured to go to the march but also to go with an inspiring group of men, women and children from across Calderdale. I’m hoping that these actions will be the start of many to come.”

Following on from the latest demonstrations for equality, a new group is launching in the borough.

Equality United was created by Jan Bridget who decided to set up the group after challenging homophobia for 25 years.

Jan said: “Equality United is a new way of challenging oppression. Traditionally the fight against discrimination has prioritised one group over another, for example working class rights, women’s rights, fighting racism, disableism, homophobia, etc.

“Equality United is a new approach to tackling inequality. Imagine how successful we might be if we all worked together to identify and challenge the underlying causes of oppression?”

The launch of Equality United will take place at the Orange Box Young People’s in Halifax on Sunday February 5 from 1pm to 4pm.

To book a place at the event contact 07825 789296.