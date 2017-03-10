Praise for ‘five star’ care home

A Todmorden Care Home has turned itself around after a recent inspection rated it “good” just 12 months after it was placed in special measures.

Ferney Lee Care Home in Todmorden was rated “inadequate” by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last year and the latest unannounced visit was to review the rating.

The re-inspection rated Ferney Lee as “good” in all areas and the latest report commented that it was clear “significant improvements had been made”.

Improvements include better systems to monitor accidents, changes to the way medicines are managed, and stabilised staffing levels.

Manager of the care home, Rachel Smith, said: “I’m really pleased. It’s all down to the brilliant staff - that’s what has made it possible.”

Residents had high praise for the staff. One said: “It’s like being in a five star hotel, with great staff.”

Another said: “Staff are very patient in this home. They’ve got a lot to put up with from all of us, and they do it the best way they can.”

Following the CQC’s previous inspection six months ago, staff have made an effort to make Ferney Lee feel like home.

Staff spend more time with residents by sitting together, taking time to talk and listen and getting to know more about what matters most to every person and who they are as an individual.

The report also commented that residents were treated with respect and their privacy, dignity and human rights were maintained.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for adults, health and social care, Coun Bob Metcalfe, said: “It’s a real achievement that Ferney Lee has progressed so far in 12 months. A great deal of hard work has gone into making improvements at the home and this is a rewarding outcome for the management and all the caring staff.”