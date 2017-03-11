PREVIEW: Bands battle for Pogues Irish Whiskey title at Sheffield O2 Academy

Seven unsigned bands from the area will battle it out in the regional heat of a competition to find the UK's next big rock band.

The Pogues Irish Whiskey and Academy Events’ Shot At Discovery event will take place at O2 Academy2 Sheffield on Arundel Gate, tonight - Saturday, March 11 - from 6.30pm.

Sheffield’s seven finalists are Femur, Graces, Sobriquet, Home Wrecked, Steel Trees, The Blewes and The Velcro Teddybears. For more about the bands - CLICK HERE.

The winner will compete alongside nine other regional finalists at London’s O2 Academy Islington on April 24.

The national winner will receive £3,000 towards band equipment, as well as recording, mixing and mastering with member/s of the legendary band, The Pogues as guest producers. The recordings will then be released as an EP.

“We’re blown away by how many bands have entered in Sheffield and the surrounding areas, there were literally hundreds and the competition is fierce. There’s some exciting new talent out there and we’re looking forward to hearing more from our finalists," said The Pogues.

Sheffield's bands will battle it out in front of members of the public, music industry professionals and guest judges including The Star and Yorkshire Post showbiz reporter and Commercial Content Editor Graham Walker and Georgia Rawson, editor of Discovered Magazine.

Hosting duties for the night will be in the hands of DJ Matt Stocks, whose weekly podcast, Life In The Stocks, explores the lives of musicians, actors and comedians. Guests have included, Al Barr (Dropkick Murphys), Laura Jane Grace (Against Me!), Brian Fallon (The Gaslight Anthem) and Matt Caughtran (The Bronx). He’s also DJ’d at London’s iconic venue, O2 Academy Brixton, hosted the Lock Up Stage at Reading Festival and the Ska Punk at Slam Dunk Festival for the last three years.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets for the event are £6.05, including booking fee. Buy in person from the venue, call 0844 477 2000 (calls cost 7p per minute, plus your network charge) or visit www.academymusicgroup.com.