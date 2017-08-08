Puppet art at grow-with-the-flow harvest festival special project

A new arts project for Todmorden, one of six to support and celebrate communities affected by flooding, is approaching.

It is among the final three of six Landline and Watermarks “Water Works” projects commissioned from local artists working with local people - two projects at Hebden Bridge have already taken place. ‘Grow with the Flow’ by Incredible Edible and Handmade Parade will display puppet art at IE’s harvest festival in Todmorden on Sunday, September 17.

Project stakeholders involved include The Piece Hall Trust, Hebden Bridge Arts Festival, Square Chapel Arts Centre, Mytholmroyd Festival, Fire and Water, Handmade Parade, Calderdale College, TippingPoint, Opera North, Freedom Studios, Music and the Deaf and St Augustine’s. “Water Works” ends in a weekend of music, performance and celebration at The Piece Hall in late September.